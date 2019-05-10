News
iOS 13 to drop support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s: report

Apple will also stop supporting the iPad Air (2013) and iPad Mini 2, according to the same report

May 10, 2019

9:49 AM EDT

iPhone 6 Plus

Apple will soon discontinue software support for the venerable iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, according to a new report.

French-language website iPhonesoft reports iOS 13 will not support the iPhone 5s, iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus — as well as the iPad mini 2 and iPad Air (2013) — when Apple launches the operating system later this year.

The four models represent some of Apple’s most popular previous generation iPhones. Apple launched the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in 2014. The two iPhones remain the company’s best-selling smartphones to date.

As usual with these type of reports, it’s best to take them with a healthy dose of skepticism. As 9to5Mac notes, if the report is accurate, it would mean Apple will have furnished the iPhone 5s with one additional year of software support over the newer iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. That seems a strange approach for the company’s most popular iPhone ever.

Whatever the case, we’ll know for sure when Apple announces iOS 13 at WWDC on June 3rd.

Source: iPhonesoft Via: 9to5Mac

