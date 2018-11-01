Sonos delays Google Assistant rollout to 2019

Sonos is delaying support for Google Assistant until 2019, the company announced on Thursday.
Sonos had previously promised to bring the voice-activated assistant to its lineup of recent smart speakers, including the Sonos One and Sonos Beam, by the end of 2018. Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant has been available on select Sonos units in Canada since the start of 2018
“While we originally planned to have the experience ready to ship in 2018, the reality is that we need a bit more time to get the experience right and will now look to lock down a date in 2019, and we’re continuing to make good progress,” writes Sonos on its official blog.
In the meantime, the company plans to launch an invite-only beta to test Assistant on its speakers. Users can sign up to be considered for the beta by visiting the company’s website.
Source: Sonos
