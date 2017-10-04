Sonos announces Sonos One smart speaker

At an event today in New York City, Sonos announced the Sonos One smart speaker.
It’s the first Sonos speaker to feature built-in voice control.
The company positioned the Sonos One as the smart speaker for music lovers. Users can pair two Sonos One speakers to make them work as a pair of stereo speakers. The speaker uses echo cancellation technology to isolate human voices. Like past Sonos speakers, Sonos One includes the company’s ‘true play’ technology to allow Sonos users to tune their Sonos One to the specific room they place it in.
In addition, Sonos announced that its speakers are now compatible with Amazon’s Alexa personal helper. Alexa is available to Sonos speaker owners starting today in a publicly available beta. Using Alexa, Sonos owners will be able to control the company’s speakers with their voice.
The beta is only available to Sonos owners in the U.S., U.K. and Germany. Sonos, however, promised that Alexa functionality will be available in additional countries as Amazon expands Alexa’s availability.
More to come…
