Uber Eats is adding support for Apple Pay in Canada

Using Uber Eats on your iPhone is set to get a lot easier.
Uber announced it’s bringing Apple Pay support to its food ordering app in almost 20 markets, including Canada.
The company brought Apple Pay to its titular ride-sharing platform back in 2014, and regular Uber users know how easy it is to use. That same simple payment process will now work in Uber Eats.
There are a variety of benefits to integrating services like Apple Pay or Google Pay in apps like this. First and foremost, it makes things significantly easier for customers, saving them from having to fill out account or billing forms and input their payment details.
In the case of Apple Pay, it makes paying for your food as simple as glancing at your phone with Face ID or touching your home button with Touch ID.
Security and privacy are also benefits. Apple says when you use Apple Pay, the payment platform doesn’t store your card numbers on the phone or Apple’s servers. Instead, Apple assigns your iPhone a unique Device Account Number that is encrypted and stored on your phone’s Secure Element. Further, each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
Alongside its release in Canada, Apple Pay will come to Uber Eats in Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the U.K. and the U.S.
Recently, Uber also brought the ability to order food at Toronto’s Pearson Airport through Eats.
