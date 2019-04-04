You can now order Uber Eats within Toronto’s Pearson Airport

Uber, HMSHost and the Toronto Pearson Airport are partnering on a pilot project that allows people to order Uber Eats food to Terminal 3 International and Domestic Departures.
HMSHost is the company that runs the restaurants within the airport. These outlets include Caplansky’s Deli, Paramount Fine Foods, Smoke’s Burritorie, Smashburger or Fionn MacCool’s.
This pilot program means that if you’re in Terminal 3 between gates B22 and B41 and gates C30 and C36 and want to order food from a restaurant, you’re in luck.
The airport’s press release says that the program is running until the third quarter of 2019, meaning it will likely last for the next three months.
