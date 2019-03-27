Torontonians have reported getting scammed by Uber Eats drivers

If you’ve been scammed by Uber Eats lately, you’re not alone.
Reportedly, Uber Eats customers in Toronto have been scammed by the company’s drivers. According to Narcity, drivers will pick up the order, but will not update the status of the order on the app. Then, when the driver arrives at the user’s home they’ll update the status, inform the customer they’ve arrived and then cancel the order. This will charge the customer for the food, and allow the driver to make off with it.
People have reported to the Toronto subreddit to inform people of their experience, which resulted in the loss of their cash.
Drivers are even bragging about their scams online. In the online forum for Uber drivers, an anonymous driver shared their tactics.
If you believe this is happening to you, contact Uber. One of the Redditors reported that they got all of their money back when they contacted the ridesharing company.
We’ve contacted Uber Canada to learn more about the situation.
Comments