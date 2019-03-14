News
Facebook adds ‘Gaming’ tab to better compete with Twitch and YouTube

Mar 14, 2019

6:41 PM EDT

Facebook app

Facebook has added a dedicated ‘Gaming’ tab to the navigation bar in the main app.

With this tab, users will be able to more easily find games, streamers and gaming groups in one central hub. Specifically, the tab will feature a feed of content that includes instant in-app games, videos with top streamers, esports, game publishers and more.

Facebook says this move will better serve the 700 million people who play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups on its platform.

The move is also part of the company’s larger effort to compete with game streaming giants Twitch and YouTube. Last June, Facebook also launched Fb.gg, a social hub containing a collection of all video games streaming on Facebook.

Source: Facebook Gaming Via: TechCrunch

