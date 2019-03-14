Google registers ‘Shopping’ trademark in Canada, may include mobile component

Google has registered a trademark for ‘Google Shopping’ in Canada.
The application was filed on February 28th, 2019 and points to some sort of digital shopping platform from the search engine giant.
“Providing a searchable website featuring the goods of others; comparison shopping services; advertising services; online advertising services for others; promoting the goods and services of others via wireless network, mobile telecommunication devices, and global computer network.”
Google Shopping first launched in the U.S. in 2002 under the name of ‘Froogle,’ allowing internet users to search for products on shopping websites and compare prices between different sellers. The service was rebranded as Google Shopping in 2012.
As it stands, Google Shopping can actually be accessed in Canada, although it doesn’t always list vendors from Canada. For example, searching for glasses brings up U.S. sellers rather than Canadian ones like Lenscrafters. On the other hand, results for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 include Canadian retailers like Best Buy Canada and Walmart Canada, as well as eBay Canada sellers.
While it may appear that the service is in an incomplete state, it’s worth noting that Google requires vendors to pay to list their products on the platform. Therefore, the lack of Canadian vendors may be due to the premium model of the service.
Source: Canadian Trademarks Database
