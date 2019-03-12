Best Buy Canada offering $150 off on the Google Home Max smart speaker

Best Buy Canada is offering a deal on the Google Home Max smart speaker, with the price coming to $349.99 CAD (previously $499.99 CAD).
The Google Home Max features top tier sound quality along with a ‘Smart Sound’ system that tunes the speaker’s acoustics to its surroundings.
The retailer is also offering another promotion that slashes an additional $100 off the total cost if you buy two Home Max speakers.
This means that instead of paying $1,000 for the two smart speakers, you’ll spend $600, saving a total of $400.
This deal ends on March 21st, 2019.
MobileSyrup reviewed the Google Home Max and found it impressive due to its build quality and sound, but also stated that the speaker is bulky and expensive.
