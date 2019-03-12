Mophie announces two new battery packs, one made for the Palm phone

Mophie has announced two new products, a juice pack built specifically for the Palm smartphone and a powerstation keychain, according to a recent press release from the company.
The Palm juice pack has a 900mAh battery, which lasts up to 13 hours in total use time.
While the battery might be small compared to other juice packs, it’s actually larger than Palm’s non-removable 800mAh internal battery, which makes it a viable charging case.
The juice pack also features Qi wireless technology, ensuring that it supports any Qi wireless charging pads. It also sports ‘Priority+ charging,’ an LED status charging indicator and a button that turns the charging on and off.
‘Priority+ charging’ essentially means that the attached device’s battery takes precedence over the juice pack or powerstation if both are charged by a power outlet.
Mophie’s Palm juice pack costs $59.95 USD (approximately $80 CAD).
Mophie’s powerstation keychain is designed to be more portable power bank, as it can attach to bags, belts, and of course, keychains. It sports a 1,200mAh battery and an integrated USB-C cable, allowing up to 8 hours of additional talk time.
Like the juice pack, it will also feature a LED status indicator and an on/off button.
The powerstation keychain costs $39.95 USD (approximately $53 CAD).
Both the Palm juice pack and powerstation keychain are available for purchase on Mophie’s website.
