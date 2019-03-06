If you’ve ever wall-mounted a TV you know that it’s a pain to hide the dangling wires. However, fear not because Samsung might be working on making a wireless TV display, according to a recently revealed patent.
Samsung filed the patent to the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in March 2018, but it WIPO didn’t publish the filing until February 28th, 2019. The patent mentions a few ways that Samsung could ideally pull this off. All of the methods require using solenoid coils to create power when a transmitter sends an electromagnetic field to the display.
Solenoid coils are loops of wires that act as a magnet when an electrical current flows through it.
So when the receiver sends electromagnetic waves toward the display, it induces them and turns the electromagnetic waves into energy that it can use to power the screen.
One method requires the TV to have a thicker chin or an attachment that can house the receiver and speakers that works in conjunction with a transmitter that’s plugged into the wall a short distance away.
The transmitter and receiver would use solenoid coils of wires to create electromagnetism to induce power that is then sent through the air for a short distance.
The biggest hurdle Samsung has to overcome is how to maintain a slim design when it needs bulky hardware, which is why the South Korean company requires a wireless power receiver — that’s attached to speakers. The company does have plans to use this unit to also house speakers for the TV.
Another approach has the receiver mounted behind the TV, instead of directly below it. Either way, if Samsung can pull this off, it will make hanging a TV on your wall more visually appealing and you won’t have to run cables through your wall.
In terms of transferring media content, Samsung can use technologies like WiGig, WirelessHD and WHDI, according to Gizmodo.
Samsung has created wacky TVs like The Frame, that’s meant to be unobtrusive in a user’s home. It also showed off a concept set in 2018 that could match its screen to the wall behind it like a chameleon.
Source: World Intellectual Property Office Via: Gizmodo, Let’s Go Digital
