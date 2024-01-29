Meta hopes Apple’s Vision Pro will attract more people to VR/AR

The U.S. launch of the Apple Vision Pro on February 2nd is fast approaching and Meta reportedly hopes Apple’s new headset will “reinvigorate” the headset market.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta executives are hoping the Apple Vision Pro’s entry into the headset market will prove CEO Mark Zuckberg’s AR/VR “gamble” and could draw more consumers and attention to the headset space. Meta has invested billions of dollars into its metaverse and Meta Quest devices.

The report claims Meta employees “see the Quest and its software ecosystem emerging as a primary alternative to Apple in the space, filling the role played by Google’s Android in smartphones.” This claim certainly does make sense, as Apple Vision’s Pro costs a hefty $3500 USD (about $4700 CAD) while the recently released Meta Quest 3 costs $649 in Canada.

This price differential makes users interested in the evolving VR/AR space more inclined to look at the Meta Quest 3 as a cheaper way to test the space. The report also claims that Meta is hoping the Vision Pro will attract more app developers into the space as well.

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name in 2021 to better reflect the company’s new focus on VR/AR and the metaverse and not just social media.

The Meta Quest 3 is available now in Canada. For our review of the device, click here.

The Apple Vision Pro launches in the U.S. on February 2nd, but won’t be available in Canada until later this year. However, there are ways Canadians can get their hands on the device sooner.

We shall soon see if Meta is right about Apple reinvigorating the headset space.

Source: Wall Street Journal Via: MacRumors