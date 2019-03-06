News
Weekly Microsoft deals offer Xbox One games up to 70 percent off

Mar 6, 2019

6:23 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft Xbox Console

Microsoft has launched this week’s Xbox Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Publisher and ID@Xbox RPG sales. These deals feature games like Unravel Two, Fallout 4 and A Way Out. 

Note that Deals with Gold sales require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

We’ve featured some of the more notable games and included the Canadian price tag.

These discounts are valid through March 11th.

For the complete list of games, check out Major Nelson’s website here.

