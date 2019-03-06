Microsoft has launched this week’s Xbox Deals with Gold, Spotlight, Publisher and ID@Xbox RPG sales. These deals feature games like Unravel Two, Fallout 4 and A Way Out.
Note that Deals with Gold sales require an Xbox Live Gold membership.
We’ve featured some of the more notable games and included the Canadian price tag.
These discounts are valid through March 11th.
- A Way Out: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Battlefield V: now $40, was $79.99
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game Of The Year Edition: now $12.50, was $49.99
- Fe: now $6.50, was $25.99
- L.A. Noire: now $37.49, was $49.99 (with Xbox Live Gold)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: now $8.25, was $32.99
- ARK Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition: now $50, was $99.99
- Unravel Two: now $6.00, was $19.99
- Fallout 4: now $20, was $39.99 (with Xbox Live Gold)
For the complete list of games, check out Major Nelson’s website here.
