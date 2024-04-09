Pebblebee trackers now work for both Apple and Android devices

Following the recently updated Android Find My newtork, Pebblebee, a tech company selling device trackers, is offering AirTag-like devices that work for both Apple and Android devices.

Pebblebee, in a press release, said its Tags, Cards, and Clips trackers work for Android’s new Find My network and Apple’s pre-existing Find My network.

9to5Google reached out to PebbleBee to learn more about how the devices work. Users can still set up the devices for both Android and Apple’s Find My networks.

Additionally, the tracker can lock into either an Apple or Android device’s network (meaning you can only use one network at a time) until a user switches the Find My network through a factory reset. However, unwanted tracker notifications are supported across both devices, regardless of which Find My network a user is connected to.

The Pebblebee trackers don’t require users to use their app to set up the trackers; however, the app updates the tracking devices’ firmware and adds additional features using the button found on the trackers.

9to5Google also notes that Pebblebee’s website currently has a disclaimer saying the tracker can’t work with Apple’s Find My Network. Considering that Pebblebee executives told 9to5Google that the trackers work for both devices, the disclaimer is likely an error and could be changed in the future.

9to5Google also notes that Pebblebee’s website currently has a disclaimer saying the tracker can’t work with Apple’s Find My network. Considering that Pebblebee executives told 9to5Google that the trackers work for both devices, the disclaimer is likely an error and could be changed in the future.

Users can follow a guideline here to use Android’s Find My network. It’s worth noting only Canada and the U.S. currently have Google’s Find My network feature.

Pebblebee Trackers are available for pre-order now on their site and start at $42 USD (approximately $57 CAD). The press release mentions that the tracking devices will begin shipping for pre-orders in May and will be released in stores in June (though it’s not mentioned if that includes Canadian retailers).

Image credit: Pebblebee

Source: Pebblebee Via: 9to5Google