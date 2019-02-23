Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Hands-on: Beyond last year’s notches
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in March 2019
- CRTC releases report on unsavoury, misleading telecom sales practices
- Samsungs first foldable phone is the $2000 Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e Canadian specs, pricing and availability
- Critics say CRTC report on unsavoury sales practices is ‘regulation by a limply raised eyebrow’
- Ontario MPP wants to bring ‘Right to Repair’ movement to Canada
- 2019 Acura True Touchpad infotainment Review: Necessary overhaul
- Netflix to open two studios in Toronto, creating 1,850 jobs per year
- Drone Delivery Canada shows new Condor drone, shares building plans
- Interac e-Transfer popular in Canada with over 371 million transactions in 2018
