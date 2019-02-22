A regional telecom provider in Ontario called Worldline is beta testing its data only offerings which means you can get 5GB of data for $20 per pay period.
Only Ontario residents with an unlocked Android phone can apply to be part of the beta for the time being. If you do to test it, then there are two plan options; a 5GB plan for $20 and a 1GB plan for $5. Additionally SIM cards cost $1.
Neither of these plans seems overly attractive since they’re data only, but if you can stack two 5G plans, you could get 10GB for $40 per month.
A comment on the RedFlagDeals post mentions that you could combine this with a cheap talk and text plan from another carrier if you have a phone with two SIM card slots.
Another caveat with Worldline is that it’s only offering the service to urban areas in Southwest Ontario.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Worldline and its parent company Fibrenetics for more information and will update this story with a response.
Source: Worldline, RedFlagDeals
