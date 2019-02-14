Rumoured IQOO foldable smartphone leaks online

Vivo sub-brand IQOO is reportedly working on a foldable phone.
A tech blogger has revealed renders of the foldable device on Chinese social media website Weibo. The images showcase the handset with a cityscape wallpaper.
From the image, it appears the phone folds like a book. Folding out the display creates a tablet.
The blogger didn’t include any details about the phone.
It’s unclear when IQOO will unveil the foldable handset. Huawei and Samsung will unveil their foldable devices within the next couple of weeks.
Source: PocketNow
