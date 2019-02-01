News
Huawei to unveil foldable display smartphone on Feb 24

Feb 1, 2019

9:01 AM EST

0 comments

Huawei will host a launch event on February 24th at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, the company announced on Twitter this morning.

It’s almost guaranteed at this point that the company will use the event to announce a new foldable display smartphone.

At a 5G launch event in Beijing last week, Huawei CEO Richard Yu said: “We look forward to seeing you in Barcelona in February, where we will launch the world’s first 5G smartphone with foldable screen.”

Huawei’s event is set to go down just four days after Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco, California on February 20th. In addition to the Galaxy S10, the South Korean electronics giant has teased it will reveal its long in-development foldable display smartphone at the same event.

All in all, February is shaping up to be a busy with new smartphone releases.

Source: Huawei

