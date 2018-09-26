Oculus reveals ‘Star Wars: Vader Immortal’ episodic VR game

Back in 2016, Oculus confirmed that it was working on a Darth Vader virtual reality game with Industrial Light & Magic’s xLab team and The Dark Knight trilogy co-writer David S. Goyer, although no details were revealed.
Now, Oculus has announced the name of the project, Star Wars: Vader Immortal, and confirmed that the game will be a three-episode VR experience starring the iconic sci-fi villain. Ninja Theory, the developer of last year’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, is co-developing the game alongside xLab.
A teaser trailer was also revealed, showcasing Vader’s castle on the fiery planet of Mustafar and a brief glimpse at the Darth himself. The game is set between the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. xLab says players will be able to engage in first-person lightsaber combat, as well as explore Vader’s castle.
“We always look for opportunities to explore the Star Wars universe in new ways,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, in a press statement. “ILMxLAB is very excited to be working with David S. Goyer on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars experience which allows fans to travel to Darth Vader’s fiery, lava-ridden fortress and wield a lightsaber on his home turf.”
“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, working with ILMxLAB on an untold Vader story is a dream come true. The experience is designed to be ‘immersive first,’ meaning that from its inception, this 3-part series has been conceived and executed specifically for the VR medium,” added Goyer. “We’re breaking new ground with this project that places you, the user, at the center of the story.”
Vader Immortal will be one of 50 titles available on the recently revealed Oculus Connect standalone VR headset when it launches in spring 2019. Oculus is listed as a “premier partner” for Vader Immortal — rather than a sole partner — which indicates that the game may only be a timed exclusive. Therefore, it’s possible that Vader Immortal could make its way to other VR platforms in the future, like the HTC Vive or PlayStation VR.
Vader Immortal is not the only Star Wars VR experience, however. xLab has previously released the free Trials of Tatooine demo experience on the HTC Vive.
A PlayStation VR-exclusive X-Wing mission inspired by the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was also offered for free to PS4 owners who had purchased Star Wars Battlefront.
Finally, Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire Void VR experience can be played at Cineplex’s Rec Room entertainment centre in Edmonton. Secrets of the Empire is also coming to Toronto’s Rec Room later this year.
Source: Industrial Light and Magic
