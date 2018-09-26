Sikur launches high-security phones with repurposed Sony handsets

Sikur, the makers of the reportedly hack-resistant GranitePhone, has launched two secure Android phones running its proprietary security-focused SikurOS.
The company recently started shipping the SIKURPhone XZ1 and the SIKURPhone XA2, repurposed Sony handsets that run the company’s OS.
Sikur promises a variety of forms of security, including encrypted messages, documents, chat, as well as voice and video calls. Sikur smartphones also work as cryptocurrency wallets, have their own Sikur App Store — launching before the end of 2018 — and are resistant to hacking, according to the company behind the devices.
The SIKURPhone XZ1 features a 5.2-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage alongside a 19-megapixel rear-facing shooter and 13-megapixel sensors selfie camera. The XA2 also sports a 5.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 630, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with an 8-megapixel selfie cam and a 23-megapixel rear shooter.
The XZ1 is set to cost $850 USD (approximately $1,102 CAD) and the XA2 is to retail $650 (about $842 CAD).
The price seems odd considering these handsets are designed more for businesses and cryptocurrency traders.
Sikur plans on expanding its operating system as it is now capable of running on all Android compatible devices.
“The growing desire for security has boosted the demand of our products. We needed to find a way to broaden the use of SikurOS without being reliant on specific hardware or compromising security. The new SIKURPhone makes that possible,” said Cristiano Kruger Iop, the CEO of Sikur in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
Sikur has confirmed to MobileSyrup that it will ship its phones to Canada.
