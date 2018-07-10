Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre company, is partnering with a company called The Void to bring immersive virtual reality experiences into its entertainment empire.
Cineplex has partnered with The Void once before to bring virtual reality experiences to The Rec Room, a bar and arcade located in downtown Toronto. Now it is looking to expand on that partnership with a minimum of five new locations set to open over the course of the next few years.
The Void’s main goal is to create an experience that’s as immersive as possible. The company’s equipment consists of, head-mounted displays, back-mounted computers and haptic vests. The goal of all this technology is to trick the user into believing that they’re in a virtual world through vibrations, sounds and smells.
Currently The Rec Room is running a Ghostbusters game where users walk around a real set while wearing a VR headset that’s displaying a computer generated set that has ghosts in it. The company is also expanding by adding a new game called Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire. So far this experience is only available in the states but It will be coming to VOID locations in Canada soon.
The second VOID location in Canada will be at the West Edmonton Mall Rec Room location. This location is going to be the first VOID in Canada to support the Star Wars game.
The partnership between The VOID and Cineplex will hopefully get more Canadians involved in high-end VR space once they are able to experience it at one of the new locations
Comments