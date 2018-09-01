Pigeon Pop is the fidget spinner of mobile games [Game of the Week]

Pigeon Pop is an addictive tapping simulator with amusing cartoon birds.

Yes, that sounds weird, but trust me, it all comes together to make a sweet game to play when you have a few minutes of downtime.

The game doesn’t even teach the user how to play. It just throws them in and lets trial and error do the rest.

The primary goal of the game is to score points by eating good bugs and fresh food. There are a variety of obstacles and challenges as players progress, but it’s the fun gameplay that elevates Pigeon Pop to the next level.

The way that the bird shoots up to grab the fruit is really satisfying. There’s a substantial weight to its movements that’s both hilarious and fun.

There are two game modes. One is the main game, which consists of 260 levels that get harder and harder as the player progresses through them. It starts off with a simple wheel of corn that bobs up and down, and from there it only gets crazier.

The alternative game mode requires the player to drop spinning fruit onto a few birds that are sitting on platforms. With this mode, there is only one level. The goal is to see how many times you can feed the birds in a row. Every time you feed the birds they move position and the fruit changes its rotation. This mode is quite a bit harder.

Once the player plays the game enough they’ll start to acquire some bugs to spend on new bird skins. These skins are other types of birds like chickens, parrots and more.

That’s all there is to Pigeon Pop. You can download it for free on the Google Play Android here and iOS here.