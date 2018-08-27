News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s another unboxing video of the leaked Google Pixel 3 XL

Aug 27, 2018

12:32 PM EDT

0 comments

Another Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video has surfaced online.

Over the past few weeks, Russia’s Mobile-Review has revealed a lot of info about the Pixel 3 XL. Now, however, In Digi, another Russia publication, has published an unboxing video on their YouTube page.

While the video doesn’t show anything new, it does show just how big the Pixel 3 XL is in use.

Furthermore, the video shows off camera samples taken with the handset’s selfie camera, revealing some well-saturated photos.

The Google Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a rather deep notch. It will also include a glass back to facilitate inductive charging.

A recent report suggests Google will announce the Pixel 3 lineup on October 9.

Source: In Digi

Related Articles

News

Aug 19, 2018

5:04 PM EDT

Are you interested in any of the smartphones coming out this fall/winter?

News

Aug 24, 2018

4:40 PM EDT

Google Labster partnership brings VR labs to students

News

Aug 22, 2018

10:35 AM EDT

Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing reveals lime-green power button and wireless charging

News

Aug 25, 2018

2:09 PM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 3 XL, LG V40 ThinQ and Huawei Mate 20 leaks from last week

Comments