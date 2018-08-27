Here’s another unboxing video of the leaked Google Pixel 3 XL

Another Google Pixel 3 XL unboxing video has surfaced online.
Over the past few weeks, Russia’s Mobile-Review has revealed a lot of info about the Pixel 3 XL. Now, however, In Digi, another Russia publication, has published an unboxing video on their YouTube page.
While the video doesn’t show anything new, it does show just how big the Pixel 3 XL is in use.
Furthermore, the video shows off camera samples taken with the handset’s selfie camera, revealing some well-saturated photos.
The Google Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and a rather deep notch. It will also include a glass back to facilitate inductive charging.
A recent report suggests Google will announce the Pixel 3 lineup on October 9.
Source: In Digi
Comments