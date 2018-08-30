Photos of the Pixel 3 have finally emerged

Not to let their colleagues at 9to5Mac hog all the glory, 9to5Google has shared photographs of Google’s upcoming Pixel 3 smartphone.
To date, images of the deep notched Pixel 3 XL have been plentiful, but we haven’t seen shots of the smaller, notchless Pixel 3.
If what we’ve seen of the Pixel 3 XL has left you dismayed, then what’s on display here is likely to make you happy.
The images show a device that eschews a display notch. (Note that the Pixel 3 in these images is almost certainly running a third-party launcher, not Google’s Pixel Launcher).
Additionally, included in the leak are screenshots from Inware, an app developed by a 9to5Google writer that displays a device’s internal specs.
The screenshots reveal the Pixel 3 features a 2,915 mAh battery. Furthermore, they confirm the phone will feature a 5.5-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, 440 dpi pixel density and 60 Hz refresh rate. Elsewhere, the app corroborates past reports that the Pixel 3 will include a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU.
According to a recent report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Google will announce the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL at a special event in New York on September 9th.
Image credit: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
Comments