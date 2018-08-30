Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate bundle may have leaked

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle may have been leaked.
In an image captured by French gaming deals site Hamster Joueur, a since-deleted listing on French retailer Carrefour‘s website featured what appears to be a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Switch bundle.
While the image is very grainy, it seems like the Switch dock and Joy-Cons both sport a design that includes several of the Ultimate fighters. Presumably, the bundle would also include a copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, although it’s unclear based on the image.
Je n'ai pas pour habitude de relayer les rumeurs mais, si cette image s'avère exacte, on dirait que nintendo tient là un carton de ventes pour noël 😱 pic.twitter.com/lElquTXoLl
— Hamster Joueur, bons plans jeux vidéo (@hamsterjoueur) August 25, 2018
Retailers in foreign countries often leak games or consoles which typically end up being released. However, it’s important to note that MobileSyrup has been unable to verify the authenticity of this new Smash Bros. leak.
That said, it’s likely that Nintendo will indeed release some sort of Smash Bros. Switch bundle, given that Ultimate is set to be its biggest game of 2018. The company has previously released bundles for several of its other prominent titles, including ones for Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey.
A Smash Bros bundle would presumably launch alongside Ultimate when it releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on December 7th.
Notably, Ultimate will feature every playable fighter that has ever been in a Smash Bros. game, as well as several newcomers, including Castlevania‘s Simon Belmont, Splatoon‘s Inkling and Donkey Kong‘s King K. Rool.
In the meantime, Ultimate will be available for demo for the first time in Canada at this weekend at Toronto’s Fan Expo Canada event, along with several other games.
Via: ComicBook.com
Comments