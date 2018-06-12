Here’s a list of every fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo’s recent E3 presentation focused heavily on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
The game looks to expand upon the Wii U version of Smash with new characters and stages. Every character from the series’ history is making it into the ring this time around, along with a few new surprises. Players will be excited for the return of Snake from the Metal Gear Solid franchise, and the Ice climbers from 2001’s Super Smash Bros. Melee.
Users will also be able to play the new game with a variety of controller options. Players can use the console’s Joy-cons, the Switch Pro controller and even GameCube gamepads. The game will also be compatible with all of the existing Smash Bros amiibo as well.
Nintendo mentioned that some of the fighters have been tweaked in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but it’s still unclear if the controls will be as tight as Melee, or as loose like in Brawl.
In terms of new stages, Nintendo has added the Great Plateau from Breath of the Wild and a stage from Splatoon as well.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set to lunch on December 7th of this year so players can start throwing down this winter.
Below is a list of every character set to be featured in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:
- Mario
- Link
- Zelda
- Sheik
- Fox
- Falco
- Ice Climbers
- Solid Snake
- Pikachu
- Pokemon Trainer
- Cloud
- Ryu
- Peach
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Wario
- Ike
- Marth
- Ness
- Lucas
- Inkling
- Bowser
- Rosalina and Lumia
- Dr. Mario
- Yoshi
- Little Mac
- Donkey Kong
- Lugi
- Wolf
- Diddy Kong
- Mr. Game and Watch
- Ganandorf
- Toon Link
- Samus
- Young Link
- Ridley
- Pit
- Kirby
- King Dedede
- Meta Knight
- Jigglypuff
- Pichu
- Mewtwo
- Lucario
- Greninja
- Robin
- Duck Hunt
- R.O.B.
- Annimal Crossing Villager
- Captin Falcon
- Olimar
- Shulk
- Pac-Man
- Mega Man
- Sonic
- Mii fighters
- Zero Suit Samus
- Paultena
- Beyonetta
- Roy
- Lucina
- Baby Bowser (and Koopa Kids)
