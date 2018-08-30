Twitter is testing a feature that suggests who you should unfollow

One of the features you might see often on Twitter is ‘Who to follow,’ a list of people that the social media giant suggests you follow based on similar people you’ve engaged with.
Now, Twitter is testing a feature with a similar concept, although one that suggests who you should unfollow instead.
As first spotted by The Next Web social media director Matt Navarra, some Twitter users have reported seeing a ‘Who to unfollow’ section popping up in their feeds.
Twitter is now suggesting accounts to UNFOLLOW!
h/t @medavep who got told to unfollow me! pic.twitter.com/PNaY7aQ9i0
— Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 29, 2018
An accompanying message titled “Control what’s happening here” says the feature will help you “improve your timeline by reviewing some accounts you may not need to follow.”
While some users may feel uncomfortable with Twitter suggesting who they shouldn’t follow, the company told Slate that its algorithm is designed to only point out accounts that users don’t often interact with.
“We know that people want a relevant Twitter timeline,” Twitter said in a statement provided to Slate. “One way to do this is by unfollowing people they don’t engage with regularly. We ran an incredibly limited test to surface accounts that people were not engaging with to check if they’d like to unfollow them.”
However, Twitter would not confirm whether the Who to unfollow feature will roll out to all users in the future.
Via: 9t05Mac
