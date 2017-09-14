Nintendo Canada has announced a Super Mario Odyssey Edition of the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo of Canada has announced that the Switch will have a Super Mario Odyssey bundle.
#SuperMarioOdyssey, and an Odyssey themed #NintendoSwitch bundle arrives on October 27th. pic.twitter.com/sAhZ2I3NQE
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 13, 2017
This Super Mario Odyssey edition will cost $499.99 CAD, exactly $100 more than the Nintendo Switch by itself.
The Super Mario Odyssey bundle comes with two red Joy-Con controllers, the Super Mario Odyssey download code and a Super Mario Odyssey edition carrying case, which features a cap-themed map. It’s available October 27th, which coincides with the release of Super Mario Odyssey.
Nintendo of Canada has also announced a Pokémon-themed Nintendo 2DS XL.
Catch the Poké Ball Edition New Nintendo #2DSXL on November 3rd! pic.twitter.com/5wfd6Izqx1
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 13, 2017
The Poké Ball edition features a Poké Ball on the outside of the 2DS XL, while the inside is completely red. This model will cost $209.99, ten dollars more than the base variant and becomes available November 3rd.
A 2DS XL will play any Nintendo 3DS game in 2D, such as the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, coming November 17th.
The new Orange and White New Nintendo #2DSXL arrives October 6th. pic.twitter.com/wKHTnFc2pU
— Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) September 13, 2017
There will also be a white and orange edition Nintendo 2DS XL, which becomes available on October 6th.
Source: Nintendo Canada
