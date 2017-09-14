News
Nintendo Canada has announced a Super Mario Odyssey Edition of the Nintendo Switch

Sep 14, 2017

2:13 PM EDT

1 comments

Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey edition

Nintendo of Canada has announced that the Switch will have a Super Mario Odyssey bundle.

This Super Mario Odyssey edition will cost $499.99 CAD, exactly $100 more than the Nintendo Switch by itself.

The Super Mario Odyssey bundle comes with two red Joy-Con controllers, the Super Mario Odyssey download code and a Super Mario Odyssey edition carrying case, which features a cap-themed map. It’s available October 27th, which coincides with the release of Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo of Canada has also announced a Pokémon-themed Nintendo 2DS XL.

The Poké Ball edition features a Poké Ball on the outside of the 2DS XL, while the inside is completely red. This model will cost $209.99, ten dollars more than the base variant and becomes available November 3rd.

A 2DS XL will play any Nintendo 3DS game in 2D, such as the upcoming Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games, coming November 17th.

There will also be a white and orange edition Nintendo 2DS XL, which becomes available on October 6th.

Source: Nintendo Canada

