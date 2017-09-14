Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle now available at Walmart Canada

If you’ve been looking for a Nintendo Switch, Walmart has got you covered, and with a newly released Splatoon 2-centred bundle to boot.
The retail giant is exclusively offering the $499.96 CAD Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition, which includes:
- A Nintendo Switch system with pink and green Joy-Con remotes (based on the squid children from the popular ink-based shooting game)
- A voucher to download the full Splatoon 2 game
- A Splatoon 2-themed Nintendo Switch carrying case
On its own, the Nintendo Switch costs $399.99 CAD, with Splatoon 2 retailing for $79.99 and carrying cases normally valued between $20 and $30. The particular case that comes with the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition is exclusive to the bundle, although EB Games offers a similar Splatoon 2-themed case for $29.99.
Therefore, you’re not really saving much (if anything at all) by getting the Splatoon 2 bundle, but it’s at least a way to secure the ever-elusive system, as well as snag a game and case with your purchase.
Splatoon 2 originally released on July 21st, with Nintendo subsequently releasing bundles featuring the game in Japan and Europe.
For more on Splatoon 2, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the game, which said it’s the Nintendo Switch title you’ve been waiting for.
Earlier this week, Nintendo also unveiled a Super Mario Odyssey-themed Switch bundle, which will release alongside the Italian plumber’s next adventure on October 27th.
