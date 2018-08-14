Microsoft details plans for ‘Inside Xbox’ gamescom livestream

Microsoft has revealed some of its Xbox announcement plans for the gamescom gaming event taking place during August 21st to 25th in Cologne, Germany.
In an Xbox Wire post, the tech giant confirmed that the Tuesday, August 21st episode of its monthly Inside Xbox webseries will feature “news, game reveals, exclusive footage, new bundles and accessories and much more.”
Specifically, Microsoft said the show will include “the latest on Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2, plus breaking news, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games.”
Last month, Microsoft said it will reveal new Xbox One bundles and accessories at gamescom, although no specific game announcements were detailed at the time.
Live from gamescom in Cologne, Germany comes a special #InsideXbox, filled with games, news, and special guests. https://t.co/1NjhLI4clx #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/ModERw0yNU
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) August 14, 2018
It’s possible that bundles could be announced for both the standard Xbox One S console and the 4K-capable Xbox One X system. In terms of accessories, there have been rumours that Microsoft is working on a second iteration of its premium, competitive gaming-focused Xbox Elite controller. There also may be more information on the accessible Xbox Adaptive Controller that Microsoft is set to launch this fall.
The Inside Xbox episode will be livestreamed on August 21st at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET on Xbox.com, Microsoft’s Mixer service, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Source: Xbox
Comments