News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft details plans for ‘Inside Xbox’ gamescom livestream

Aug 14, 2018

7:17 PM EDT

0 comments

Forza Horizon 4

Microsoft has revealed some of its Xbox announcement plans for the gamescom gaming event taking place during August 21st to 25th in Cologne, Germany.

In an Xbox Wire post, the tech giant confirmed that the Tuesday, August 21st episode of its monthly Inside Xbox webseries will feature “news, game reveals, exclusive footage, new bundles and accessories and much more.”

Specifically, Microsoft said the show will include “the latest on Forza Horizon 4Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2, plus breaking news, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games.”

Last month, Microsoft said it will reveal new Xbox One bundles and accessories at gamescom, although no specific game announcements were detailed at the time.

It’s possible that bundles could be announced for both the standard Xbox One S console and the 4K-capable Xbox One X system. In terms of accessories, there have been rumours that Microsoft is working on a second iteration of its premium, competitive gaming-focused Xbox Elite controller. There also may be more information on the accessible Xbox Adaptive Controller that Microsoft is set to launch this fall.

The Inside Xbox episode will be livestreamed on August 21st at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET on Xbox.com, Microsoft’s Mixer service, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Source: Xbox

Related Articles

News

Aug 8, 2018

8:12 AM EDT

PS4, Xbox One digital ‘Quakecon’ sale offers up to 50 percent off Bethesda games

News

Aug 14, 2018

5:29 PM EDT

Xbox weekly sale offers up to 67 percent off Activision games like Call of Duty

News

Aug 9, 2018

6:08 PM EDT

New Microsoft Surface Pro firmware update fixes Surface Pen performance issues

News

Aug 1, 2018

8:16 AM EDT

Xbox weekly sale discounts Bethesda games and Fortnite’s Founder Pack

Comments