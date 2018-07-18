Update 18/07/18 — Microsoft has edited the language in its gamescom announcement posts on both the Major Nelson and Xbox Wire channels to remove mention of “all-new Xbox hardware.” Instead, the blog posts now state that “new Xbox One bundles and accessories” will be revealed at gamescom. This article has been updated to reflect these changes.
Microsoft has announced that it will reveal “new Xbox One bundles and accessories” at next month’s annual gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.
In a recent blog post, Xbox’s Major Nelson detailed the company’s gamescom plans, promising updates on its upcoming game slate and “perhaps even a few surprises.”
In place of a traditional press conference, Microsoft says it will make these announcements in a new episode of its Inside Xbox web series. The presentation will be streamed from gamescom on August 21st at 7:30am PT/10:30am ET on xbox.com, Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.
While Microsoft teased that next-generation Xbox consoles are in development at the Electronics Entertainment Expo in June, the gamescom presentation will only focus on new bundles of its existing Xbox One family of consoles. This could include the standard Xbox One S console, as well as the 4K-capable Xbox One X system.
On the accessory front, Microsoft may unveil the next iteration of its Xbox Elite Controller, a premium gamepad geared towards competitive play that features numerous customization options. Photos leaked in January appeared to give a first look at the rumoured successor to the Elite Controller.
Microsoft also may have more details on its gaming accessibility initiatives. In May, the company revealed the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a first-of-it-kind console gamepad with programmable buttons and other customization options for players with limited mobility. The Adaptive Controller is set to launch this fall for $130 CAD.
Finally, in terms of games that may be shown off, Microsoft has a variety of titles in the pipeline, including Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of The Wisps and the Canadian-developed Gears 5.
Source: Major Nelson
