PlayStation’s Ubisoft Publisher Sale discounts games like Assassin’s Creed Origins

Sony’s latest weekly deals offer Ubisoft games at a discount. The ‘Ubisoft Publisher Sale’ discounts games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins.
The sale is available until August 21st at 11:00am ET.
- Assassin’s Creed Origin Gold Edition: $77.99 (originally $129.99)
- Far Cry Primal: $23.99 (originally $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition: $83.99 (originally $119.99)
- For Honor: $31.99 (originally $79.99)
- For Honor Gold Edition: $47.99 (originally $119.99)
- Rayman Legends: $13.99 (originally $39.99)
- South Park: The Video Game Collection: $53.23 (originally $106.49)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle: $59.99 (originally $74.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition: $103.79 (originally $172.99)
- Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition: $47.99 (originally $119.99)
PlayStation Plus members can expect an extra 10 percent taken off from all of the offerings.
