PlayStation’s Ubisoft Publisher Sale discounts games like Assassin’s Creed Origins

Aug 14, 2018

6:30 PM EDT

Sony’s latest weekly deals offer Ubisoft games at a discount. The ‘Ubisoft Publisher Sale’ discounts games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins. 

The sale is available until August 21st at 11:00am ET.

PlayStation Plus members can expect an extra 10 percent taken off from all of the offerings.

