Microsoft designed accessible packaging for the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Back in May, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Adaptive Controller, a first-of-its-kind accessible gamepad for consoles designed specifically for gamers with limited mobility.
The controller features large programmable buttons on the front, as well as a variety of 3.5mm jacks and USB ports to support any assistive devices the user may already own.
However, Microsoft didn’t just keep accessibility in mind when designing the Adaptive Controller.
In a new Xbox Wire blog post, Microsoft detailed the steps it took to create accessible, easy-to-open packaging for the controller as well. To start, Microsoft said it considered every step of the unboxing and brought on beta testers early on to help with design. The company stressed that feedback from the testers was “invaluable” and contributed to “much of the final design elements” of the packaging.
In terms of specific design choices, Microsoft said its team made sure that the box could be opened without the use of teeth, noting that many individuals with limited mobility often have to resort to such improvised and tricky means to open boxes. The team also did away with twist ties, zip cords and paper that can cause cuts, which Microsoft also said can be a struggle to deal with.
Instead, every major piece of the package contains large loops to allow for simple unboxing. For example, the ‘break-the-seal’ label that’s hard to peel off regular boxes containing electronics has two loops on it on the Adaptive Controller for multi-directional removal.
Microsoft also placed an open cavity area under the controller to let users choose between sliding the gamepad out directly or using the attached loop. All the while, the entire box’s low centre of gravity helps keep it grounded to prevent jostling as the user opens it.
The Xbox Adaptive Controller can be pre-ordered through the Microsoft Store for $130 CAD. Shipments are expected to begin in the fall.
Source: Xbox Wire
