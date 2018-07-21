Here are the Samsung Galaxy X, BlackBerry KEY2 Lite and LG V40 ThinQ leaks from last week

From Apple to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from July 14th to July 20th.
Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy X foldable smartphone will reportedly sport a 7-inch diagnonal display. Further it’ll fold in half like a wallet and when folded, the exterior will reveal a small display on the front and cameras on the rear.
For more on the foldable Samsung smartphone, click here.
Samsung is set to launch the S10 in three sizes. According to recent reports the phone will release with 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.44-inch screen sizes.
For more on the S10, S10+ and the more affordable variant, click here.
Recent news indicates that Samsung will launch the S10, Note 10 and even a Galaxy A series smartphone with Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensor technology.
For more on Samsung’s 2019 smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensors, click here.
The Galaxy Note 9’s front and rear were leaked this past week, showing off a design that looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
For a peek at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, click here.
Render-wise, often-reliable leaker Evan Blass leaked a render of the smartphone with its gold, perhaps Bluetooth-enabeld, stylus.
For more on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 render, click here.
BlackBerry
TCL might launch a new phone called BlackBerry KEY2 Lite. The Lite version comes in red, blue and copper variants and will feature a plastic body. Further the phone is rumoured to come out in August or September.
For more on the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite, click here.
Optiemus’ upcoming BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro will come to market as the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X, according to a tweet from a prolific leaker.
For more on the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X, click here.
LG
The LG V40 ThinQ will reportedly feature a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone might launch in October, instead of at IFA like with the LG V30.
For more on the LG V40 ThinQ, click here.
Comments