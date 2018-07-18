News
Samsung to launch 5.8, 6.1 and 6.44-inch Galaxy S10 variants: report

Jul 18, 2018

11:58 AM EDT

Galaxy S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will reportedly come in three sizes.

According to supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo, Samsung will launch 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.44-inch variants of its next flagship smartphone.

As previously reported, the smallest model will feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner and the larger versions will sport ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the report, the ultlrasonic fingerprint scanner is made by GIS and O-film and is based on Qualcomm’s design and software.

Rumours point to the larger Galaxy S10 featuring five cameras: three on the rear and two on the front. The S10 will also feature facial recognition software, similar to the iPhone X.

The 6.44-inch S10 is also known as the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in February, after the foldable Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which will launch in January.

Via: Business Insider

