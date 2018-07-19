LG V40 ThinQ to reportedly launch in early October with 90 percent screen-to-body ratio

The LG V40 ThinQ will launch in early October, according to a new report.
The launch date comes from an LG official, according to ET News.
The V40 ThinQ will also sport 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, according ET News, which means the phone will feature the highest screen-to-body ratio of any smartphone available in Canada.
ET News also revealed more information regarding a previous LG rumour. The LG V40 ThinQ reportedly sports five cameras, three on the rear and two on the front. The two shooters on the front will reportedly assist with 3D facial recognition.
The rear sensors also include super-wide angle and super-telephoto lenses, according to the report.
A triple-rear camera setup is what helped Huawei achieve a DxOMark score of 109. It’s possible LG could take the lead with its own triple-rear camera setup.
Source: ET News
