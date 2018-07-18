BlackBerry KEY2 Lite to come in red, blue and copper: report

TCL might be launching a new smartphone called the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite.
The phone, which is currently codenamed Luna, is rumoured to come in red, blue and copper, according to often reliable leaker Evan Blass.
Alleged BlackBerry Luna, a.k.a. the "KEY2 Lite" (Lite and not Mini 'cuz they supposedly have the same form factor). Said/shown to come in red, blue, and copper. pic.twitter.com/fMza9pAAZC
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2018
Blass doesn’t say much else about the device other than that it will feature the same form factor as the KEY2.
This means the Lite version will likely sport a 4.5-inch display with a QWERTY keyboard.
It’s possible that ‘Lite’ signifies that the phone will feature a processor less powerful than a Snapdragon 660, along with less RAM. It also appears the KEY2 Lite will also include a dual-rear camera setup.
It’s unclear when TCL will launch the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite.
Source: Evan Blass
