This is our best look yet at the Note 9’s new gold S Pen

It's a bird... It's a plane... It's the Note 9's new S Pen!

Jul 17, 2018

11:32 AM EDT

Just one day after Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh was photographed using the Note 9 in public, VentureBeat editor Evan Blass has shared our best look yet at the upcoming smartphone.

The frequent device leaker chose a somewhat strange and humorous way to share the render. Replying to a tweet from Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee, in which the famous YouTuber shared a picture of a commercial jet plane moored by yellow wheel chocks, Blass wrote, “S Pen?” and shared the image seen below.

Besides the contrasting colour of the new S Pen and Note 9, the stylus is said to feature Bluetooth connectivity. At the press event where he was photographed with the smartphone, DJ Koh said the new S Pen will feature some type of game functionality.

Samsung will officially announce the Note 9 on August 9th at a press event in New York City.

