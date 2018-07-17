This is our best look yet at the Note 9’s new gold S Pen

Just one day after Samsung Mobile head DJ Koh was photographed using the Note 9 in public, VentureBeat editor Evan Blass has shared our best look yet at the upcoming smartphone.
The frequent device leaker chose a somewhat strange and humorous way to share the render. Replying to a tweet from Marques ‘MKBHD’ Brownlee, in which the famous YouTuber shared a picture of a commercial jet plane moored by yellow wheel chocks, Blass wrote, “S Pen?” and shared the image seen below.
S Pen? pic.twitter.com/xizmWw9J2W
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 17, 2018
Besides the contrasting colour of the new S Pen and Note 9, the stylus is said to feature Bluetooth connectivity. At the press event where he was photographed with the smartphone, DJ Koh said the new S Pen will feature some type of game functionality.
Samsung will officially announce the Note 9 on August 9th at a press event in New York City.
What do you think of the Note 9? Let us know in the comments section.
Source: Twitter
Comments