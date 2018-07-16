Samsung to add in-display fingerprint sensor tech to Galaxy S10 and Note 10: report

Samsung will integrate Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint sensor technology into its upcoming Galaxy S10, Note 10 and Galaxy A series smartphones, according to a new report from supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo.
In the report, obtained by 9to5Google, Kuo predicts Samsung will ship three Galaxy S10 smartphones in 2019. He says one of the models will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the two other models will instead include in-display fingerprint technology sourced from Qualcomm. He also mentions Samsung plans to integrate the tech into the Note 10 and an upcoming ‘high-end’ Galaxy A handset.
The first part of Kuo’s note corroborates an earlier report from Korean publicationThe Bell, which said Samsung plans to release an entry-level Galaxy S10 smartphone. Like Kuo, The Bell said the device, known internally at Samsung as ‘Beyond 0’, will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Similarly, The Bell report states Samsung will license Qualcomm’s in-display fingerprint technology for the S10 and S10+.
Qualcomm announced its ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor technology last June; the technology has yet to ship inside of a mass market device.
DJ Koh said that the Galaxy S10 does not use an optical fingerprinting solution because optical fingerprinting can cause a bad user experience. Otherwise, Samsung could adopt it two years ago. We will bring a better screen fingerprinting experience for S10.
Frequent Samsung tipster Ice Universe added some context to the rumours.
Paraphrasing Samsung mobile chief DJ Koh, he said Samsung has been unsatisfied with the user experience results offered by earlier in-display fingerprint technology.
