SyrupCast Ep. 171: Looking back at WWDC 2018

This week on the SyrupCast features editor Igor Bonifacic, managing editor Patrick O’Rourke, and freelance tech journalist Josh McConnell, discuss all of the announcements from this year’s WWDC.
As Patrick returns from covering the events of Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference, the team sits down to discuss their thoughts on everything that was unveiled.
One notable difference at this year’s conference in comparison to past keynotes was the lack of new hardware reveals. Among the new software updates announced during the conference are macOS Mojave, iOS 12 , tvOS 12 and watchOS 5.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Total runtime: 45:02
WWDC: 2:00
Shoutouts: 40:00
Patrick gives his shoutout to Moonlighter, a recently released indie game where you run a store during the day and go adventuring at night. Igor shouts out Patrick and his hard work. Finally, Josh gives a shoutout to the Nintendo Switch.
Comments