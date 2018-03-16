Reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed a Huawei P20 Lite marketing image.
As previously reported, the Huawei P20 Lite will come in pink, black and metallic blue.
Due to a hands-on video that surfaced yesterday, we know that the P20 Lite features a midrange Kirin 659 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone also uses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup.
In Italy, the phone reportedly retails for €369 ($591 CAD).
The P20 Lite, the P20 and the P20 Pro are set to launch in Paris in less than two weeks.
