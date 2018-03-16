News
PREVIOUS|

Marketing image of the Huawei P20 Lite surfaces

Mar 16, 2018

9:43 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei P20 Lite promo image

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed a Huawei P20 Lite marketing image.

As previously reported, the Huawei P20 Lite will come in pink, black and metallic blue.

Due to a hands-on video that surfaced yesterday, we know that the P20 Lite features a midrange Kirin 659 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone also uses a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup.

In Italy, the phone reportedly retails for €369 ($591 CAD).

The P20 Lite, the P20 and the P20 Pro are set to launch in Paris in less than two weeks.

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Mar 14, 2018

8:05 PM EDT

How do you feel about Android manufacturers adopting the iPhone X-style notch?

News

Feb 28, 2018

10:46 AM EDT

Here’s our first look at the Huawei P20 Lite

News

Mar 15, 2018

8:11 PM EDT

Huawei compares its P20 smartphone to a DSLR in new promo videos

News

Mar 15, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

Hands-on videos with the Huawei P20 Lite leak online

Comments