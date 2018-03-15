News
PREVIOUS|

Hands-on videos with the Huawei P20 Lite leak online

Mar 15, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

0 comments

Huawei P20

The Huawei P20 Lite has been leaked on video, twice.

The phone was apparently found in an Italian phone store, as first spotted by Android World Italy.

The videos reveal that the P20 Lite features a notch at the top of the display. The phone features a reflective glass back, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a dual-camera setup.

The phone also features a midrange Kirin 659 processor and 4GB of RAM.

In Italy, the phone reportedly costs €369 ($591 CAD) according to HDBlog.it

The P20 Lite, the P20 and the P20 Pro are set to launch in Paris on March 27th.

Source: Android World Italy Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Feb 28, 2018

10:46 AM EDT

Here’s our first look at the Huawei P20 Lite

News

Feb 8, 2018

11:28 AM EDT

Huawei P20 invite indicates the phone might utilize triple-lens setup

News

Mar 14, 2018

8:05 PM EDT

How do you feel about Android manufacturers adopting the iPhone X-style notch?

News

Mar 12, 2018

3:04 PM EDT

Huawei P20 Lite press renders and full specs surface online

Comments