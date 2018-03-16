Here’s the full list of Android Wear smartwatches getting updated to Wear OS

This week, Google announced the rebranding of Android Wear to Wear OS. For the time being, that’s all there is to the move: a rebranding, with no functional changes to the operating system. However, that’s likely to change come Google I/O 2018.
Google has since released a list of every Android Wear smartwatch that will be updated to Wear OS. For the most part, the list includes the same devices that were updated to Android Oreo.
See below to find if your device is getting an update.
- Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20
- Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
- Diesel Full Guard
- Emporio Armani Connected
- Fossil Q Control
- Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Founder 2.0
- Fossil Q Marshal
- Fossil Q Venture
- Fossil Q Wander
- Guess Connect
- Gc Connect
- Huawei Watch 2 (both cellular & non-cellular versions)
- Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
- Kate Spade Scallop
- LG Watch Sport
- LG Watch Style
- Louis Vuitton Tambour
- Misfit Vapor
- Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
- Michael Kors Access Dylan
- Michael Kors Access Grayson
- Michael Kors Sofie
- Montblanc Summit
- Movado Connect
- Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E
- Nixon Mission
- Polar M600
- Skagen Falster Smartwatch
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular 41
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45
- Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You
- ZTE Quartz
Alongside the announcement of Wear OS, Google also opened up Google Pay to Canadian Wear OS users.
Source: Google
Comments