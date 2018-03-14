Bell crediting customers who added wrong smartwatch plan due to system error

Bell customers who nabbed a $5 smartwatch data-sharing plan with their $60/10GB promo line have now found out that the deal was too good to be true.
Bell tells MobileSyrup that a system error allowed a small number of customers to add the $5 smartwatch plan to their $60/10GB non-share plans, even though that option is only available for Bell plans with data-sharing. As such, data usage for the watch was billed at pay-per-use rates ($0.07 per MB), leaving customers with an unpleasant surprise on their invoices.
The carrier says it is now following up with those customers to provide a credit for the $5 plan and any data usage incurred as a result of the error.
In a statement to MobileSyrup the national carrier said: “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Customers who want to add a data connection to their LTE-connected smartwatches with a $60/10GB plan can pay $10 per month for a dedicated 1GB of data per month.
Bell was the first Canadian carrier to launch a smartwatch plan when Apple debuted the LTE-connected Apple Watch 3, which uses an eSIM built directly into the device.
The telecom brought its $5 plan to market on September 22nd, 2017 and its $10 plan arrived in February this year.
Telus also offers a smartwatch data plan, and while Rogers has yet to launch one, it does plan to support eSIMs this year.
Thanks for the tip Aaron!
