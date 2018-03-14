News
Bell crediting customers who added wrong smartwatch plan due to system error

The carrier apologized for the system error and is currently following up with customers

Mar 14, 2018

11:06 AM EDT

Bell customers who nabbed a $5 smartwatch data-sharing plan with their $60/10GB promo line have now found out that the deal was too good to be true.

Bell tells MobileSyrup that a system error allowed a small number of customers to add the $5 smartwatch plan to their $60/10GB non-share plans, even though that option is only available for Bell plans with data-sharing. As such, data usage for the watch was billed at pay-per-use rates ($0.07 per MB), leaving customers with an unpleasant surprise on their invoices.

The carrier says it is now following up with those customers to provide a credit for the $5 plan and any data usage incurred as a result of the error.

In a statement to MobileSyrup the national carrier said: “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Customers who want to add a data connection to their LTE-connected smartwatches with a $60/10GB plan can pay $10 per month for a dedicated 1GB of data per month.

Bell was the first Canadian carrier to launch a smartwatch plan when Apple debuted the LTE-connected Apple Watch 3, which uses an eSIM built directly into the device.

The telecom brought its $5 plan to market on September 22nd, 2017 and its $10 plan arrived in February this year.

Telus also offers a smartwatch data plan, and while Rogers has yet to launch one, it does plan to support eSIMs this year.

Thanks for the tip Aaron!

