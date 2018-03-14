Google Stations launches free Wi-Fi zones in Mexico

Google has expanded its free public Wi-Fi program to Mexico.
Especially for Canadians, roaming data charges can be expensive and limited to small amounts of data. This means that when traveling, free Wi-Fi is always convenient for checking up on things back home or downloading travel information.
Free Mexican Wi-Fi service Sit-Wifi recently partnered with Google Stations to convert some of its 92 free Wi-Fi zones into Google Stations.
Google Stations launched in India during 2015 to bring free Wi-Fi to railway stations in order to help people get online without having to use costly data packages. From there it has expanded to include Indonesia and Mexico, including locations in those countries like malls, universities, hospitals and more.
Mexico is Stations latest expansion and it includes around 50 public Wi-Fi locations, with more stations being added by the end of 2018.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
