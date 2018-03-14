Google Assistant is now available on the iPad

Google has brought Google Assistant, its voice-activated Assistant, to Apple’s iPad.
Google’s Assistant is capable of performing the same tasks on the iPad as it can with the iPhone.
According to Google, it’s possible to tell Assistant to dim the lights, cast to the user’s TV, video call or text someone, and set reminders.
In addition, on iPad tablets with iOS 11, users can multitask and type to Assistant while playing a game, or using Google’s iOS Calendar app.
Google Assistant on iPad will be available globally in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian Portuguese and Spanish.
To download the Google Assistant, click here.
Source: Google
