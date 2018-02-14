Pokémon Go updated on Android and iOS with minor bug fixes

Contrary to what some people may assume, Pokémon Go continues to be one of the most popular mobile games out there, both in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
This week, Niantic is celebrating Valentine’s Day by adding a higher chance of catching certain Pokémon, as well as additional Stardust. Along with the timed event, Niantic has also updated the app with a number of minor bug fixes, including improving Pokémon Go’s in-game news section, the ability to search for ‘Shiny’ Pokémon in your inventory, and various minor performance updates.
Trainers, Pokémon GO is being updated to version 0.91.2 for Android and 1.61.2 for iOS to implement bug fixes.
Pokémon Go’s holiday Valentine’s Day event is set to run from now until Thursday, February 15th. Players have an increased chance of running into Pokémon like Luvdisc and Chansey, along with triple Stardust for each of these Pokemon they capture.
The next Pokémon Go Community Day even is also on the way and is set for February 24th. Players will have the chance to capture a special Dratini that features an exclusive move.
