HTC will reportedly launch a new ‘Desire’ smartphone

According to device leaker Evan Blass, HTC will soon launch the Desire 12, a new low-entry smartphone.
Just last week, Blass shared some information on the upcoming smartphone, noting it will feature a 5.5-inch display — with an 18:9 aspect ratio — a Mediatek system-on-a-chip, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It’ll also include a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera and 2,730mAh battery.
HTC hasn’t released a new Desire smartphone in a while.
The company unveiled its last pair of Desire smartphones, the HTC Desire 10 Pro and Desire 10 Lifestyle, in September of 2016. The two devices never made their way to Canada. In January 2017, HTC launched the Desire 10 Compact, a smaller variant of the Desire 10 Lifestyle with a slight change to its camera placement.
The HTC Desire 530, however, did make its way to Canada in 2016, suggesting there's at least some potential for the Desire 12 to join the U12 — also assuming it makes its way to Canada — as one of the few new HTC devices available to Canadians in 2018.
When the Taiwanese company launched the HTC Desire 530, it was sold for $199 CAD outright. It’s possible that Desire 12 will feature a similar price tag. Speaking to the phones specs, Blass said, “it should be priced to reflect that.”
Source: Evan Blass
