Telus’ wireless prepaid brand, Public Mobile, is offering its customers a move up the value chain with a limited-time deal.
Some Public Mobile users are receiving texts that offer 2GB of data, unlimited international text and unlimited Canada-wide minutes all for the same price of their current plan. Additionally, the message says Public customers can get $100 in bill credits by inputting a specific promo code.
The offer ends February 28th, 2018.
The Public Mobile subscriber who shared this deal with MobileSyrup reported that they pay $120 for a 90-day plan, or approximately $40 per month.
For this price, they get 6GB of data, unlimited international text, unlimited provincial talk and a 200-minute U.S. and Canada long-distance add-on.
After discounts, including a loyalty reward, autopay reward and refer-a-friend award, that price comes down to $99, or approximately $33 per month — though it’s likely Public’s deal refers to the in-market price, not the discounted version.
Comparatively, a 2GB in-market Koodo plan with unlimited minutes and unlimited messaging currently costs $45, while a 3GB in-market Koodo plan with the same features costs $55.
With this in mind, 2GB of data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited text for $40 is a fairly worthwhile deal.
In Telus’ most recent earnings call, CEO and president Darren Entwistle said a strong focus for the company is “moving people up the value chain” through prepaid to postpaid migration.
During Bell’s recent earnings call, CEO and president George Cope made mention of wanting to pursue the same strategy with the company’s recently-launched Lucky Mobile.
Rogers also regularly offers prepaid-to-postpaid migration deals to Chatr customers.
