Android Messages APK teardown suggests Google is working on a desktop app

Feb 9, 2018

5:02 PM EST

Android Messages app

After conducting an APK teardown of the latest version of Android Messages, Android Police found snippets of code that suggest Google is developing a desktop version of the app.

Codenamed “Ditto,” Android Messages’ desktop app will likely work similar to Allo’s desktop counterpart.

Users will be promoted to pair their mobile app with the desktop app via a website, with the process being as simple as scanning a QR code. Once the two apps are linked, users will be able to type and send SMS, MMS and likely RCS messages using their computer, with the actual message being sent over one’s phone.

In addition, the app appears the app will work with multiple devices, allowing users to send messages from more than one computer.

Source: Android Police

